Home Cities Chennai

Chennai man stabs three for ‘disturbing’ suicide bid

According to the police, the accused used to work in a car manufacturing unit and was out of a job for the past seven months.

Published: 07th October 2019 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Knife

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It is said, ‘a good neighbour is a welcome blessing’. Apparently not a blessing for both parties in a suicide attempt that went wrong in Alandur... because of the neighbours! A 30-year-old man who was attempting suicide, allegedly stabbed three neighbours who tried to stop him, on Saturday night.

According to the police, K Karthik Nivas (30) from Tiruvalluvar Nagar in Alandur, used to work in a car manufacturing unit and was out of a job for the past seven months. "His parents allege that he is mentally challenged. On Saturday night, he told them that he was going to commit suicide and sent them out of the house. Hearing his parents’ cries, the neighbours rushed to his help," said a police officer.

Manivannan (55) and his wife Leelavathi (53), who live in an apartment above Karthik’s house, and Mary Valarmathi (45), who lives next door, rushed to help. They knocked on the door for a long time but in vain.
“Suddenly, Karthik opened the door and started assaulting the trio with a pair of scissors. While Manivannan and his wife Leelavathi escaped with minor injuries, Karthik stabbed Mary Valarmathi in the neck,” said a police officer.

Mary was rushed to a private hospital where she is admitted in the ICU. The St Thomas Mount police registered a case and detained Karthik. Further investigation is on.

If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for health department’s helpline that offers counselling or 044-24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai failed suicide Chennai neighbours stabbed
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp