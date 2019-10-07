Chennai man stabs three for ‘disturbing’ suicide bid

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It is said, ‘a good neighbour is a welcome blessing’. Apparently not a blessing for both parties in a suicide attempt that went wrong in Alandur... because of the neighbours! A 30-year-old man who was attempting suicide, allegedly stabbed three neighbours who tried to stop him, on Saturday night.

According to the police, K Karthik Nivas (30) from Tiruvalluvar Nagar in Alandur, used to work in a car manufacturing unit and was out of a job for the past seven months. "His parents allege that he is mentally challenged. On Saturday night, he told them that he was going to commit suicide and sent them out of the house. Hearing his parents’ cries, the neighbours rushed to his help," said a police officer.

Manivannan (55) and his wife Leelavathi (53), who live in an apartment above Karthik’s house, and Mary Valarmathi (45), who lives next door, rushed to help. They knocked on the door for a long time but in vain.

“Suddenly, Karthik opened the door and started assaulting the trio with a pair of scissors. While Manivannan and his wife Leelavathi escaped with minor injuries, Karthik stabbed Mary Valarmathi in the neck,” said a police officer.

Mary was rushed to a private hospital where she is admitted in the ICU. The St Thomas Mount police registered a case and detained Karthik. Further investigation is on.

