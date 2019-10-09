100 sovereigns of gold stolen from house in Chennai's Nungambakkam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 100 sovereigns of gold valuables were allegedly stolen from a locked house at Nungambakkam. The incident came to light on Tuesday when the owner of the house, Viswanathan, a manager at a private bank, returned, only to find the locks of the front door open and the valuables missing.

He had gone to his guest house on East Coast Road along with his family to spend the long weekend. "Viswanathan had allegedly kept the house key in a box near the door for the maid to use," said a police officer. Police registered a case and are scanning CCTV footage to trace the suspects.

In another breakthrough, police arrested two men and nabbed a juvenile who were involved in a house break-in at Pallikaranai. The complainant, Hussain had gone to Cuddalore on September 24 along with his family. "A week after he returned, he found 40 sovereigns of gold valuables missing," said a police officer.

Based on CCTV footage, the Pallikaranai police arrested Suresh (21), Srinivasan (24) and a juvenile and recovered 50 sovereigns. Police said, the trio were involved in other chain snatching incidents as well and the gold was with them when they were nabbed.