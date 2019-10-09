Five held for selling ecstasy tablets in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five persons who were allegedly selling ecstasy tablets to college students were arrested on Monday. Police said they were secured during a raid on lodges ahead of Indo-China summit, in Mamallapuram.

The accused were identified as Kishore Babu (21) of Tiruvottriyur, Daniel (26) of Ennore, Vasanth (27) of Redhills, Shobanraj (26) and Aravind (27) of Tondiarpet. "Probe revealed that the tablets are being allegedly smuggled from Mumbai by one Ashok Bhai of Perambur. The gang purchases it from him and sell it to students. As many as 420 tablets were seized," said a police officer.

Daniel has two murder cases and an attempt to murder case pending against him while Shobanraj has two murder and assault cases against him. They were remanded to judicial custody on Tuesday.