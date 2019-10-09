No plans for traffic diversions yet for Modi-Xi meet: Chennai Police

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After speculation that traffic diversions have been made in the City and educational institutions have been advised to declare holidays ahead of the Prime Minister and Chinese President’s meet, the city police issued a circular claiming no such instructions were given.

The Greater Chennai police has not issued any advisory regarding closure or diversion of traffic, closure of educational institutions and commercial establishments or for any other activity during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, on October 11 and 12.

Every effort is being made to ensure that the public is not inconvenienced due to the security and traffic arrangements, according to a release from the city police commissionerate. Police will be announced after the schedule of the meet is finalised.