Home Cities Chennai

No plans for traffic diversions yet for Modi-Xi meet: Chennai Police

Every effort is being made to ensure that the public is not inconvenienced due to the security and traffic arrangements, according to a release from the city police commissionerate.

Published: 09th October 2019 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Dr AK Vishwanathan

Chennnai Police Commissioner Dr. AK Vishwanathan (Photo| Facebook/ Chennai City Police)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After speculation that traffic diversions have been made in the City and educational institutions have been advised to declare holidays ahead of the Prime Minister and Chinese President’s meet, the city police issued a circular claiming no such instructions were given.

The Greater Chennai police has not issued any advisory regarding closure or diversion of traffic, closure of educational institutions and commercial establishments or for any other activity during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, on October 11 and 12.

Every effort is being made to ensure that the public is not inconvenienced due to the security and traffic arrangements, according to a release from the city police commissionerate. Police will be announced after the schedule of the meet is finalised.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Police Modi Xi meeting Chennai traffic diversions Modi Mamallapuram meeting
India Matters
Police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)
Soft-spoken, beautiful, accused of theft: Batchmates recount the Jolly they knew!
Chhattisgarh's first model Amanaka police station located on the Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur. ( Photo| EPS)
This Chhattisgarh model police station works on corporate style, asks 'How can I help you'
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid announces decision to quit electoral politics, opposes BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir
Vistara airline ( File Photo )
Vistara airline offers 48-hour sale across its domestic network starting October 10

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Prakash Javedkar (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Already fulfilling sustainable development targets for 2030: Prakash Javadekar
'A majority of us get less than Rs 30,000 monthly wage' decry TSRTC workers
Gallery
28-year-old Vartika Singh recently bagged the coveted crown of Miss Diva Universe 2019. Here is all you need to know about the beauty queen from Lucknow. (Photo | Vartika Singh Instagram)
Vartika Singh: All you need to know about the Miss Diva Universe 2019
It's the end of another festive season and our pandal-hopping Bollywood celebrities made sure to wrap up Durga Puja in style. Take a look at glimpses of Vijayadashami/ Dusshera celebrations by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh
Durga Puja 2019 in pics: Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol have a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' reunion!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp