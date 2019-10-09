Subashri's father moves Madras High Court demanding Rs one crore compensation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: R Ravi, father of 23-year-old techie Subashri, who was run over by a tanker after a banner fell on her two-wheeler at Pallikaranai on September 12, has moved the Madras High Court demanding a compensation of Rs one crore for the death.



The petition is likely to come up before a vacation court on Thursday, October 10.

Subashri died when she was returning home from office. A banner, put up by AIADMK functionary Jayagopal in connection with his son's wedding, fell on her.

Petitioner contended that the foremost reason for the accident and death of his daughter was the negligent act of government officials in performing their duty.



Inaction on their part and law enforcing authority in preventing the erection of illegal banners and removing them in time had caused the death of his daughter.

The Madras High Court, in December 2018, banned erection of banners and hoardings at public places.



"If the authorities concerned, had acted promptly and implemented the directives of the court and followed the rules and regulations, his daughter would not have died", he said.

By an order of September 13, a division bench of the High Court had directed the government to pay an interim compensation of Rs five lakh. Further, on September 24, petitioner sent a representation to government and its connected agencies to pay a compensation of Rs one crore. Meanwhile, he received a demand draft for the interim compensation on September 29, he said.

As there was no response to his representation, he prayed the court for a directive to the government to consider and pass positive orders on it, he said.