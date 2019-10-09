This office is open to all

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a successful first edition in April 2018, Chennai Architecture Foundation (CAF) is back with its second edition of Open Office Week (OOW) — a self-curated exhibition of architectural offices in their respective offices. The initiative’s aim is to offer an immersive experience to anyone who is inquisitive about architectural processes, the designers and their respective spaces. While the first edition saw the participation of ten offices, the latest offering will see a long-list of 25 workspaces. “Not many offices know how other companies work. Even if they do, it’s based on the information available on their respective websites. So, the idea was to open interested offices and share experiences,” says the spokesperson of CAF.

Interestingly, this week-long first-of-its-kind event is not just for architects or students of architecture but also for the public. “People of any background can visit the listed office spaces if they want to learn about it, “ he explains, adding that it’s an opportunity to tell the story of architecture and its practices. The visitors don’t need an appointment and can walk in at anytime between 3 pm and 7 pm. “From prospective clients, students to a rickshaw driver, it’s for everyone,” he shares. The crowd-sourced event will be coordinated by CAF and will provide a map with all the participating offices and guide visitors.

Open Office Week will take place from Oct 9 to Oct 16. For details, visit Facebook page Chennai Architecture Foundation