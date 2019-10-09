Home Cities Chennai

This office is open to all

Interestingly, this week-long first-of-its-kind event is not just for architects or students of architecture but also for the public.

Published: 09th October 2019 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a successful first edition in April 2018, Chennai Architecture Foundation (CAF) is back with its second edition of Open Office Week (OOW) — a self-curated exhibition of architectural offices in their respective offices. The initiative’s aim is to offer an immersive experience to anyone who is inquisitive about architectural processes, the designers and their respective spaces. While the first edition saw the participation of ten offices, the latest offering will see a long-list of 25 workspaces. “Not many offices know how other companies work. Even if they do, it’s based on the information available on their respective websites. So, the idea was to open interested offices and share experiences,” says the spokesperson of CAF.

Interestingly, this week-long first-of-its-kind event is not just for architects or students of architecture but also for the public. “People of any background can visit the listed office spaces if they want to learn about it, “ he explains, adding that it’s an opportunity to tell the story of architecture and its practices. The visitors don’t need an appointment and can walk in at anytime between 3 pm and 7 pm. “From prospective clients, students to a rickshaw driver, it’s for everyone,” he shares. The crowd-sourced event will be coordinated by CAF and will provide a map with all the participating offices and guide visitors.
Open Office Week will take place from Oct 9 to Oct 16. For details, visit Facebook page Chennai Architecture Foundation

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)
Soft-spoken, beautiful, accused of theft: Batchmates recount the Jolly they knew!
Chhattisgarh's first model Amanaka police station located on the Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur. ( Photo| EPS)
This Chhattisgarh model police station works on corporate style, asks 'How can I help you'
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid announces decision to quit electoral politics, opposes BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir
Vistara airline ( File Photo )
Vistara airline offers 48-hour sale across its domestic network starting October 10

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Prakash Javedkar (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Already fulfilling sustainable development targets for 2030: Prakash Javadekar
'A majority of us get less than Rs 30,000 monthly wage' decry TSRTC workers
Gallery
28-year-old Vartika Singh recently bagged the coveted crown of Miss Diva Universe 2019. Here is all you need to know about the beauty queen from Lucknow. (Photo | Vartika Singh Instagram)
Vartika Singh: All you need to know about the Miss Diva Universe 2019
It's the end of another festive season and our pandal-hopping Bollywood celebrities made sure to wrap up Durga Puja in style. Take a look at glimpses of Vijayadashami/ Dusshera celebrations by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh
Durga Puja 2019 in pics: Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol have a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' reunion!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp