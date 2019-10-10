Art notes on rural landscapes

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kunkuma Dhivya M was five years old when her grandmother introduced her to the world of art. “I come from an agricultural family. But my mother, father, brother and paternal grandmother have always been interested in art. My father, an advocate, used to do a lot of sketches. When I was young, my paati showed those sketches to me and suggested I try my hands at art too,” recalls the Karur-based artist who’s in the city for her solo art show at Soul Spice Art Gallery.

After completing her higher education, the Economics graduate joined hands with her father in their family’s financing business. “Though I dabbled with several other fields, my formative years where I explored the nuances of art never failed to amuse me. I always reminisced those days. My passion never faded and that realisation led me to take up art as a profession,” she shares.

With support from her family, Dhivya began her journey and used her innate artistic expression to create vibrant paintings. “I didn’t attend any special courses. I am a self-taught artist,” she says.

Soon, the artworks she posted on her Facebook page were spotted by senior artists and they encouraged Dhivya to exhibit and sell her artworks. “It was an overwhelming experience. I am blessed to have the support of my family and senior artists. Even today, I have no restrictions. I paint day and night, at whatever hour inspiration strikes me. My family is my backbone,” says the artist who looks up to artists like Viswam and Subramania Gopalaswamy. “Their artworks are unique and I always go to them for inspiration,” she shares.

Born and raised in an agricultural family, nature, birds, lush fields and crops, colossal temples and vibrant motifs deck Dhivya’s artworks. The artistic narratives are stories that revolve around her muse, a girl. “You will find her in all my paintings. Sometimes I find myself telling my stories through her,” she says.

From pencil sketches, watercolour, soot art, leaf paintings to acrylic colour art, Dhivya has experimented with several mediums and techniques. Currently, she is working on mastering the acrylic medium. “I love using different colour palettes. I don’t enjoy it when there are restrictions on colours that needs to be used. Acrylic is one medium that allows me to work without restrictions and experiment. So, I have narrowed down my medium to acrylic. Colour schemes play an important role in my artworks. Sometimes they are inspired by the colourful feathers of birds I see around me,” she explains.

The first-generation professional artist is currently working on creating more aesthetically pleasing artworks that portray the stories from rural landscapes. She also dreams of opening her own art studio some day.

Kunkuma Dhivya’s artworks will be on display till October 18 at Soul Spice Art Gallery, Mylapore.

For details, call: 9884989555