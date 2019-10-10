Home Cities Chennai

Carving a solution for water crisis

The show is titled (IM)possibilities as the artist feels everything in the world is possible if we work towards it.

Published: 10th October 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

The exhibition will feature 13 installations

By Veena Mani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Awood-work-based art piece portraying people crowding around a water truck to buy water, a fallen tree in the shape of a water droplet — these are some of the artworks that will be on display at artist Vijay Pichumani’s solo show ‘(IM)possibilities’ at Art Houz, Nungambakkam. In his latest offering, the recipient of National Award for Woodcut Print 2015, will be focusing on Tamil Nadu’s acute drought situation through visual imagery.

“I like to go on road trips on my motorbike. In the last year, I travelled to many places across Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Wherever I went, I observed there was water crisis. In places like Nagercoil and other smaller towns, I found people standing in line to buy water. The water situation is pathetic. This exhibition focuses on this dire situation,” says the 32-year-old.

The exhibition will feature 13 wood-work installations on the theme of water shortage. “All the carvings were made in a year,” he says.

The show is titled (IM)possibilities as the artist feels everything in the world is possible if we work towards it. This is his way of creating awareness among people and finding a solution to the problem.
According to Vijay, the water crisis has led to commercialisation of the elixir of life. He says, “Companies are tapping on this crisis. Go to the hinterlands of Tamil Nadu, you’ll find water being sold for `5 per barrel.”

He primarily uses wood as his medium because he feels it will keep him close to nature. This exhibition, he says, will be a clarion call and will show why we are in this situation. “People have only been taking from nature and not doing their duty as citizens to protect it,” he shares.  

Vijay feels that man’s greed and his habit of moving on without looking back, reflecting upon what he has done is why everyone is in this situation. “The exhibition will showcase everything I have observed in the last one year while travelling through the hinterlands of Tamil Nadu,” he says.

A preview of his artworks will be open to public on October 11 at 6.30 pm. His complete work will be displayed between October 12 and October 31 between 11 am and 7 pm at Art Houz, Nungambakkam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
water crisis
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp