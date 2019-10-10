Home Cities Chennai

Morsels of truth

In her latest exhibition, art curator Jitha Karthikeyan has interweaved the works of K Sudheesh,
Binu Bhaskar and PP Pradeep to address the issues that plague agrarian practices

Published: 10th October 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

The show’s motive is to open dialogues about agrarian practices, the effects of new technologies of farming and its changing methods

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The unbreakable relationship between man and nature; the effect of modern and urban culture on the environment; an artistic play on agricultural practices. Artist-cum-art curator Jitha Karthikeyan has handpicked works by artists K Sudheesh, Binu Bhaskar and PP Pradeep to discuss the bitter truths hidden within every grain we consume. Fittingly titled ‘A Grain of Truth’, the show’s motive is to not only serve a feast for art aficionados, but also to open dialogues about agrarian practices and the effects of new technologies of farming and its changing methods.

“The practice of agriculture has changed so much today. Every morsel we consume has stories hidden behind it. The idea for such a show came to me because of a few personal losses and acquaintances being diagnosed with cancer. When you visit hospitals, you understand that there are so many people suffering from different diseases. There’s no explanation as to why they are sick despite leading a healthy lifestyle. When the whys aren’t answered, it leaves you thinking,” explains Jitha.

Born out of the questions that plague our minds on a daily basis, Jitha decided to curate an art show around it. “Today, with the world population rising, the demand for food has increased. In order to meet the demand, people turn to shortcuts and quick fixes. Food is adulterated, fruits and vegetables are ripened using artificial methods, and crops are being genetically modified. Everyone knows they are harmful, but they still end up buying it,” she rues.

The art show does not try to provide specific solutions but it tries to address the issues through different dimensions of art. “All three artists have attempted to address the issue through their own individual expressions and their language,” she shares

Sudheesh’s paintings feature images of Cherala, an imaginary island, believed to be a pseudonym of Kerala in the past. Earth, nature and man are the major themes in his paintings and often explore the bond between man and nature. “Everything plays like a drama on his canvas,” says Jitha.

Binu Bhaskar, an acclaimed photographer, artist and film director has exhibited photographs that almost have the effect of paintings. In this series, he dwells on being conscious of the sap — metaphor for our agrarian practices.

Pradeep’s paintings explore the overpowering invasion of modern and urban cultures and how this affects the environment, especially with the overuse of insecticides, fertilisers , and genetic mutation.

The common thread in the show is the concern the artists have for nature. “This common concern is what brought this show together. The idea was to take socially important messages beyond the walls of the gallery. There will be many more such shows in the future,” she says.

‘A Grain of Truth’ will be held until October 31 at The Art,Kasturi Rangan Road.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp