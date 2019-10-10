Traffic diversion in Chennai during Modi-Xi meet: Full list

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city traffic police and Kancheepuram district police have planned temporary arrangements to ease traffic flow on East Coast Road (ECR) and the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) during the Modi-Xi meeting on Oct 11 and 12.

Motorists using GST Road, Anna Salai, Sardar Patel Road, Rajiv Gandhi Salai and East Coast Road are advised to plan their journey accordingly since traffic might go at a snail's pace. The police have asked educational institutions, IT companies, commercial establishments and motorists to be prepared accordingly.

Heavy vehicles and tankers will not be allowed on the mentioned roads from 6 am to 11 pm on Oct 11 and 12.

"The two-wheelers and cars will (only) be diverted during the movement of VIPs. We may restore the normal traffic movement earlier than the timings mentioned if the VIP vehicles pass through ahead of time," a senior traffic police officer told Express.

October 11 - 12.30pm to 2pm:

Vehicles entering the city through Perungalathur will be diverted towards the Maduravoyal Outer Ring Road. Vehicles plying in the south to north direction will be diverted at the Pallavaram radial road and Chromepet - Tambaram road towards Maduravoyal Outer Ring Road.

October 11 - 3.30pm to 4.30pm:

Vehicular traffic on the GST Road will not allowed beyond Kathipara bridge and will be diverted towards the 100 feet road.

October 11 - 2pm to 9pm:

Vehicles coming into Chennai on the Rajiv Gandhi Road will be diverted at the Sholinganallur junction towards Perumbakkam to reach the city. Meanwhile, vehicles entering the city through ECR will be blocked at Akkarai junction.

October 12 - 7.30am to 2pm:

Vehicles entering Chennai through Rajiv Gandhi Road will be diverted at the Sholinganallur junction and sent to Perumbakkam to reach the city.

October 12 - 7am to 1.30pm:

Vehicles entering the city through ECR will be blocked at Akkarai Junction and will not be allowed towards Muttukadu.

