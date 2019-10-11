Boost for govt schools: 3,000 children join on Vijayadasami

Home Cities Chennai

Of them, 2, 750 students have joined government schools and 300 students corporation schools, according to top officials.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: At least 3,000 children enrolled in LKG, UKG and class 1 in government schools in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, the day of Vijayadasami.

Speaking to Express, a top School Education Department official said all teachers were working on Monday and Tuesday and had set up enrolment camps across the State.

“Teachers had invited parents in the neighbourhood with beetel leaves, coconut and flowers. They had also arranged for ‘thaamboolam’ (trays made of brass or copper and considered sacred) and poured turmeric-coated rice grains on it,” the official said.

The addition of kindergarten section to the government schools has significantly increased the enrolment.
The total number of new admissions for the academic year 2019-20 stood at 1.65 lakh in July, and over a lakh of them were into classes 1-8.

Officials also said that the revamping of syllabus and introduction of smart classrooms  attracted more students to government schools this year.

In 2018-19, the new enrolment stopped at around 1.35 lakh students.

