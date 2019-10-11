Home Cities Chennai

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Chennai 75 minutes before schedule for talks with Xi Jinping

The East Coast Road in Chennai has been sealed for the second Modi-Xi informal summit in Mamallapuram.

Published: 11th October 2019 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi in Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by the Governor of Tamil Nadu, Banwarilal Purohit and the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on his arrival, in Chennai. (Photo | PIB)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi altered his schedule and arrived 75 minutes earlier at the Chennai Airport for the second informal summit between him and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Mamallapuram.

He was greeted by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami and other state ministers. Following the welcome, the Prime Minister arrived at the Thiruvidanthai helipad from where he reached the Taj Fisherman's Cove Resort & Spa at Kovalam. However, there is no change in the schedule of Chinese President XI Jinping, who is scheduled to arrive at 1:30 pm.

The East Coast Road was heavily barricaded with police checkposts sealing all entry points to the main road as BJP and AIADMK cadre waited eagerly for the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at  the helipad.

The entire East Coast Road is sealed for the Second India-China Informal Summit with even journalists made to camp at a resort 15 km from Mahabalipuram. The Fishermen's Cove Hotel where in the Prime Minister is staying has been barricaded by policemen.

