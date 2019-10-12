Home Cities Chennai

PIL wants gas delivery boys to stop demanding ‘tips’

A PIL petition has been filed in the Madras High Court to prevent LPG cylinders delivery men from demanding extra money.

Published: 12th October 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A PIL petition has been filed in the Madras High Court to prevent LPG cylinders delivery men from demanding extra money.

According to Dr M Logarangan of Annanur near Avadi, domestic cylinders are supplied by public sector oil companies and the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Gas is responsible for regulation of pricing, supply and subsidy. An estimated 5326 MT’s of LPG gas was imported between April and August 2019, while the rest was produced in India. To avoid confusion, pilferage and ensure smooth supply, the oil companies started online bookings and government-paid subsidy directly to bank accounts of customers. There are about 1,600 LPG agents supplying millions of cylinders. The oil companies were being provided commission for the distribution, which includes delivery charges and the bill is inclusive of all charges and taxes.

Therefore, it would be enough that the consumers pay the bill amount. However, the delivery boys demand and collect extra money ranging from `20. It would go up to Rs 100 if the household are situated in apartments. The consumers are being fleeced and intimidated by the delivery boys. If they refuse to pay, they are abused and in some cases they go to the extent of removing the washer of the cylinder, which causes gas leak. Even after numerous complaints, the oil companies did not take any effective action to curb this.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp