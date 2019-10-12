PIL wants gas delivery boys to stop demanding ‘tips’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A PIL petition has been filed in the Madras High Court to prevent LPG cylinders delivery men from demanding extra money.

According to Dr M Logarangan of Annanur near Avadi, domestic cylinders are supplied by public sector oil companies and the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Gas is responsible for regulation of pricing, supply and subsidy. An estimated 5326 MT’s of LPG gas was imported between April and August 2019, while the rest was produced in India. To avoid confusion, pilferage and ensure smooth supply, the oil companies started online bookings and government-paid subsidy directly to bank accounts of customers. There are about 1,600 LPG agents supplying millions of cylinders. The oil companies were being provided commission for the distribution, which includes delivery charges and the bill is inclusive of all charges and taxes.

Therefore, it would be enough that the consumers pay the bill amount. However, the delivery boys demand and collect extra money ranging from `20. It would go up to Rs 100 if the household are situated in apartments. The consumers are being fleeced and intimidated by the delivery boys. If they refuse to pay, they are abused and in some cases they go to the extent of removing the washer of the cylinder, which causes gas leak. Even after numerous complaints, the oil companies did not take any effective action to curb this.