Learn, experience and contribute with Cause Play Karma

Participants walked through the markets at South Mada Street, portraits of vegetable and fruit vendors, shopkeepers and ancestral buildings were taken.

The event was curated by Foodies Day Out.

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: On Sunday morning, a small group of people gathered around Surya Chidambaram as he crouched on the road. He pointed his iPhone towards the Kapaleeshwarar temple pond in Mylapore and clicked a line of images. Then the participants, mostly bloggers, tried to take shots of the same from different angles. This was the scene at a photo walk and beginners mobile photography class conducted by iphoneographer Surya Chidambaram. The event was conceptualised by SPI Edge as part of it’s initiative, Cause Play Karma.

“It’s been three months since we started Cause Play Karma. Every event has an experiential learning featuring experts from the field. We’ve had theatre workshops, calligraphy classes and the latest one is beginners photography workshop. The fee collected will be used for a cause by some NGO. The money from the first event went to Bhoomi, second one was towards Prajwala and the money collected this time will be given to Sahodaran,” said Harikrishnan R, program manager - Experiments, SPI Edge at a curtain raiser event conducted for the media.

Participants walked through the markets at South Mada Street. Portraits of vegetable and fruit vendors, shopkeepers and ancestral buildings were taken. We stopped for a refreshing glass of rose milk at popular shop Kalathi. The walk resumed and we covered different streets around the tank. Our last destination was Sri Ramakrishna Mutt. We concluded the walk with breakfast at a hole-in-the-wall eatery called Rayer Mess. A similar agenda is expected to be followed on the day of the main event which is scheduled on October 19 and October 20 around the Mylapore tank.

Around 30 people from diverse backgrounds are expected to take part in the two-day mobile photography workshop. “We’ll be having Apsara Reddy, activist and politician, and Ratheesh Krishnan, head of experiments and ventures, SPI Edge, brief about the event, following which there will be an engaging session for aspiring photographers,” he said.

For details, call: 9884717148 or visit: http://bit.ly/cpkmobilephotography

TAGS
SPI Edge Cause Play Karma Photo walk
