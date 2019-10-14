Home Cities Chennai

Red Hills lake catchment area may be reclassified

In August, SIDCO had applied to the authority for reclassification of this area to facilitate the development of an industrial zone for women.

Published: 14th October 2019 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Red Hills reservoir, one of the four main sources of water for Chennai city. (Photo | EPS/D Sampathkumar)

A view of the Red Hills reservoir, one of the four main sources of water for Chennai city. (Photo | EPS/D Sampathkumar)

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: At a time when the State government is pushing for water conservation on all fronts, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) is likely to reclassify 54 acres of catchment area of Red Hills reservoir to allow industries to come up.

In August, Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO) had applied to the authority for reclassification of this area to facilitate development of an industrial zone for women. While growth of industries is important to the State, encroaching the space which diverts excess rainwater to a reservoir will have disastrous effects, warn experts.

D Karthikeyan, CMDA Member-Secretary told Express they are yet to take a decision on the project, but as other structures are already present in the catchment area, he said it was doable to allow an industry to develop there. “Just because it is earmarked as catchment area does not  mean buildings cannot come up on it. Only a small portion of this area will be used even if the area is reclassified. The reservoir will not be touched anyway. But as an individual, I cannot take a decision. The authority has to come together to decide on this matter,” he said.

Sources privy to the matter said that existing residential houses and industries in the catchment area are illegal structures which were built without approval. “A decade ago, a portion of the catchment area was reclassified from agricultural to industrial use, but the government order stated that no structure should be built and it should be maintained as open space reservation land,” the source said.

Four reservoirs provide around 60 per cent of drinking water to Chennai.  As Poondi reservoir is fast filling up with Krishna water and has crossed the one tmcft mark, water is now being diverted to Red Hills reservoir. Catchment area of any reservoir is of crucial importance as it directs stagnant rainwater into the structure.Many activists and residents have written to CMDA to register their strong opposition several months ago when the matter came to light.

It is learnt that NGOs such as Citizen consumer and civic Action Group (CAG) and Arappor Iyakkam have written to CMDA Member-Secretary opposing the reclassification. “We received information from sources in the State government that in a month or two the reclassification will be made official. Just after Chennai battled one of its worst water crisis, the government is going forward with such a disastrous plan,” said David Manohar of Arappor Iyakkam.

Also, CMDA’s reply to an RTI filed by Manohar said six organisations and individuals alone had objected to the reclassification of a water body at Nandambakkam but did not disclose on how many objected to reclassification of Red Hills reservoir’s catchment area.

Activists alleged that CMDA is withholding information to go on with the project. Initially, officials maintained they did not receive any objection from the public on the matter, but recently they said they received letters of objection from six persons.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai CMDA
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp