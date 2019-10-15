Home Cities Chennai

Chennai women’s college wins Elihu Yale inter-collegiate debate

Students from Justice Basheer Ahmed Sayeed College for Women won the Elihu Yale Inter-Collegiate Debate 2019, conducted by the Indo-American Association, Chennai, on Monday.

Published: 15th October 2019 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

US Council general, Chennai, Robert G Burgess presenting the winners trophy

US Council general, Chennai, Robert G Burgess presenting the winners trophy. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Students from Justice Basheer Ahmed Sayeed College for Women won the Elihu Yale Inter-Collegiate Debate 2019, conducted by the Indo-American Association, Chennai, on Monday. The competition was held in association with the Consulate General of United States of America, Chennai, and Women’s Christian College.

The debate was held on the topic, ‘Presidential form of government for India, will it work or fail?’ A total of 17 teams from various colleges in the city and nearby, participated in the day-long event which culminated with an awards ceremony. Safa Tabassum and Mayura from Justice Basheer Ahmed Sayeed College for Women won the first place, while Shilpa Srinivasan and Sharada Sharma from WCC, and Shaina Dewan and Parth Guptha from the Great Lakes institute of Management, were the runners-up.

Speaking at the event, Robert G Burgess, the H. E. Consul General of USA, congratulated the winners and said that Elihu Yale, the governor of Madras Presidency from 1687-92, made significant donations to fledgling educational institutions, ultimately leading to the set-up of Yale University, one of the most reputed institutions in the world.

“Yale will always be a symbol of the connection between Chennai and USA,” he remarked. Governor Elihu Yale, during his time as the Governor of Madras, was responsible for the establishment of Mayor’s Court, a precursor to the Corporation of Madras, said Burgess.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp