Home Cities Chennai

Tipplers make Tondiarpet park no-go zone for locals

Park in heart of North Chennai also being used as open urinal

Published: 15th October 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Garbage piling up along the compound wall of the Thanthai Periyar Park. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thanthai Periyar Park in Tondiarpet, one of the oldest parks in the heart of North Chennai, has turned into a hangout for tipplers and doubles up as a toilet as well.“There is no one to supervise the park and youth come in as early as 11 am and start drinking, which goes on well into the late of night. Sometimes they are so high they doze off right in the park,” claimed Selvan G, a shopkeeper adjacent to the park. When Express visited the park, empty alcohol bottles all around and a few people lying on the floor all but confirmed the claims of Selvan.

Not too long ago the park used to be popular among walkers and recreational activities were organised here, but now people find it unsafe.’’Mostly women who come in the evenings with their children find it unsafe as the drunks make catcalls and tease them,’’ said Sharmila, a visitor. The Periyar park has a historical connect like the Robinson Park, the birthplace of DMK. The park in Tondiarpet was established by DMK in the 60s, honouring the anti-caste crusader ‘Periyar’ E V Ramaswamy, it is said. Though the civic body does not know the exact footfall, officials said around 200-300 people visit the two-acre park daily. 

Civic woes
The amenities and surroundings of the park are not up to the mark. The entrance at Arunachaleshwar Kovil street is flanked by construction debris, bricks and mounds of sand. A temple alongside the park has completely encroached about five feet of the road.  

On the Cross Road, adjacent to the park, rusted garbage bins have been dumped upside down. Similarly, on the LIG colony street, behind the park,  heaps of garbage is regularly dumped and remain uncollected for months. Lorries have also been parked here. 

The whole area surrounding the park looks corroded and there is stench due to public urination. The park has eight newly built toilets that have been closed ever since they were built three months ago, claim residents. ‘’The corporation has built new buildings for toilets but they remain locked. They have built water sumps but the connection is yet to be given,’’ said Selvan, the vendor.

The clock tower inside the park too is dysfunctional showing four different times on four sides. When contacted, Corporation officials said assistant engineers and sanitary inspectors will be sent for inspection. ‘’Toilets too will be opened in a week and water facilities will be provided,’’ said the official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp