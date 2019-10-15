Tipplers make Tondiarpet park no-go zone for locals

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thanthai Periyar Park in Tondiarpet, one of the oldest parks in the heart of North Chennai, has turned into a hangout for tipplers and doubles up as a toilet as well.“There is no one to supervise the park and youth come in as early as 11 am and start drinking, which goes on well into the late of night. Sometimes they are so high they doze off right in the park,” claimed Selvan G, a shopkeeper adjacent to the park. When Express visited the park, empty alcohol bottles all around and a few people lying on the floor all but confirmed the claims of Selvan.

Not too long ago the park used to be popular among walkers and recreational activities were organised here, but now people find it unsafe.’’Mostly women who come in the evenings with their children find it unsafe as the drunks make catcalls and tease them,’’ said Sharmila, a visitor. The Periyar park has a historical connect like the Robinson Park, the birthplace of DMK. The park in Tondiarpet was established by DMK in the 60s, honouring the anti-caste crusader ‘Periyar’ E V Ramaswamy, it is said. Though the civic body does not know the exact footfall, officials said around 200-300 people visit the two-acre park daily.

Civic woes

The amenities and surroundings of the park are not up to the mark. The entrance at Arunachaleshwar Kovil street is flanked by construction debris, bricks and mounds of sand. A temple alongside the park has completely encroached about five feet of the road.

On the Cross Road, adjacent to the park, rusted garbage bins have been dumped upside down. Similarly, on the LIG colony street, behind the park, heaps of garbage is regularly dumped and remain uncollected for months. Lorries have also been parked here.

The whole area surrounding the park looks corroded and there is stench due to public urination. The park has eight newly built toilets that have been closed ever since they were built three months ago, claim residents. ‘’The corporation has built new buildings for toilets but they remain locked. They have built water sumps but the connection is yet to be given,’’ said Selvan, the vendor.

The clock tower inside the park too is dysfunctional showing four different times on four sides. When contacted, Corporation officials said assistant engineers and sanitary inspectors will be sent for inspection. ‘’Toilets too will be opened in a week and water facilities will be provided,’’ said the official.