Keep your heart pumping

CHENNAI: Three years ago, thirty-two-year-old Parthasarathy, an IT professional was having a slice of pizza during his night shift at work. A few joyful bites later, his routine night turned into a nightmare. He suddenly felt a sharp pain in his chest and collapsed. “The next thing I know, I was lying in a hospital bed. The doctors told me I suffered a stroke. As a young man, I was really scared for my life,” he said. Cut to present, Sarathy is fit as a fiddle. In the last three years, he has altered his lifestyle — he goes for a long jog every day and ensures his diet is balanced and healthy.

“All the doctors pointed to my erratic sleep timings and unhealthy eating habits for the stroke. Since then, I started making small lifestyle changes. Now, I feel a lot healthier and confident,” he shared. According to a study published by The Lancet, deaths due to cardiovascular diseases in India increased from 1.3 million in 1990 to 2.8 million in 2016, and more than half the deaths caused by heart ailments in 2016 were in persons less than 70 years of age. Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) continue to remain the major cause of mortality globally, as well as in India. They are caused by disorders of the heart and blood vessels. CE talks to Dr Suresh Rao KG, head of the department, Cardiac Critical Care, Fortis Malar Hospitals, on how to keep your heart healthy.

HECTIC SCHEDULE

Explaining the reasons why heart-related ailments could be rising, he said, “Firstly, the diet has changed. People are opting for fast food most of the days, which contain high amounts of salt and oil. This can cause damage to the heart in the long run. Also, it has become a competitive world and no one has time for themselves amid their tight schedules.” Better diagnostic techniques have been helping people become aware of heart diseases and consider early intervention. “Even previously, people were dying due to ailments, but they did not know it was due to heart disease. Now there are better diagnostic techniques and this is a boon because they can focus on preventive measures,” he shared. While cardiovascular diseases have become common, on the bright side, keeping the heart healthy is not as difficult as it seems. Suresh suggests simple steps that must be incorporated into our daily schedule. “The most important thing to do is to get active and get exercising. One may ask, ‘how to fit this into the busy schedule?’. But, all you need to do is walk 10,000 steps per day and your exercise is taken care of !” he explained.

FOOD HABITS

“Secondly, your weight must be within the physiological limits. This can be achieved through a balanced diet and exercise. Some people say they do not overeat but are still gaining weight. All they need to do is stop eating after 7 pm and that will keep their weight in check,” he said, adding that people can snack on nuts and guava in small quantities in case of hunger. Other lifestyle alterations that he suggested include quitting smoking, practising yoga or meditation and keeping the cholesterol in check. “Beyond the age of 40, you must go for a regular medical check-up. Even if you have hypertension, it can be handled with the right diet or salt restrictions and minimal medication,” he shared.

DIABETES CHECK

Another important factor to keep in check, he says, is diabetes as high blood sugar damages blood vessels over time. Any person with diabetes is at risk of heart disease. “The best way to slow diabetes complications, such as damage to your heart and blood vessels, is to meet the blood sugar goals you and your doctor have set and take medication as prescribed,” suggested Suresh. Most importantly, ask your doctor how often you need a heart check-up and mark the