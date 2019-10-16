Wife, male friend murder ‘abusive’ man

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old Suresh was allegedly strangulated to death by his wife and her male friend in Puzhal on Sunday night.

“Recently, Suresh found Anupriya (23) talking on the phone with her male friend, Murasoli Maran (22), a native of Villupuram, for long hours.

The couple often fought due to this and Suresh was said to have physically abused Anupriya. Angered by this, Anupriya decided to kill Suresh so she mixed sleeping tablets in his food on Sunday night. After he slept, Murasoli and she strangulated him to death,” said a police officer.