Home Cities Chennai

Only authorised centres can take cars for scrap

Vehicles whose registration has not been renewed, denied fitness, outlived their utility, declared obsolete and damaged in riot, natural disaster.

Published: 17th October 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a significant move to regularise vehicle scrapping units, Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) has issued a draft notification for setting up Authorised Vehicle Scrapping Facility (AVSF). While transport officials said the move will end irregularities in vehicle scrapping, which so far remains unregulated, environmental activists have demanded a detailed study on the impact scrapping units have on health and environment.

The notification issued on Tuesday authorises automobile manufacturers and other entities to set up scrapping facility after getting required approval from transport department in the States and Union Territories concerned. The final notification will be issued on November 15. 
Authorised vehicle scrappers will be provided with connectivity and access to VAHAN data of vehicle registration for making entries of vehicles scrapped. The establishment should fulfil the technical requirements prescribed by Central Pollution Control Board. In the event of non- compliance, authorities concerned are empowered to suspend the licence. 

A senior transport official said unclaimed vehicles seized by police are sold through auction. There is no mechanism to dispose them scientifically. “Now, the spare parts of these old vehicles cannot be used in any another vehicle,” he said. Environmentalists welcome Centre’s move,  however say it is still inadequate. 

Environmental activist Shwetha Narayan said when automobile manufacturers who use chemicals during the process of vehicle production obtain environmental clearance, scrapping of vehicles also should have a proper monitoring mechanism. “The government should assess the impact on health and environment and should take measures to mitigate damage.” 

Which vehicles can be scrapped ?
Vehicles whose registration has not been renewed, denied fitness, outlived their utility, declared obsolete and damaged in riot, natural disaster.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp