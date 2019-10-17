Only authorised centres can take cars for scrap

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a significant move to regularise vehicle scrapping units, Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) has issued a draft notification for setting up Authorised Vehicle Scrapping Facility (AVSF). While transport officials said the move will end irregularities in vehicle scrapping, which so far remains unregulated, environmental activists have demanded a detailed study on the impact scrapping units have on health and environment.

The notification issued on Tuesday authorises automobile manufacturers and other entities to set up scrapping facility after getting required approval from transport department in the States and Union Territories concerned. The final notification will be issued on November 15.

Authorised vehicle scrappers will be provided with connectivity and access to VAHAN data of vehicle registration for making entries of vehicles scrapped. The establishment should fulfil the technical requirements prescribed by Central Pollution Control Board. In the event of non- compliance, authorities concerned are empowered to suspend the licence.

A senior transport official said unclaimed vehicles seized by police are sold through auction. There is no mechanism to dispose them scientifically. “Now, the spare parts of these old vehicles cannot be used in any another vehicle,” he said. Environmentalists welcome Centre’s move, however say it is still inadequate.

Environmental activist Shwetha Narayan said when automobile manufacturers who use chemicals during the process of vehicle production obtain environmental clearance, scrapping of vehicles also should have a proper monitoring mechanism. “The government should assess the impact on health and environment and should take measures to mitigate damage.”

Which vehicles can be scrapped ?

Vehicles whose registration has not been renewed, denied fitness, outlived their utility, declared obsolete and damaged in riot, natural disaster.