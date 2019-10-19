DVAC SP to probe corruption charges against Velumani

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Ponni, SP, attached to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC), has been asked to take up the preliminary inquiry into corruption charges against Municipal Administration and Rural Development Minister S P Velumani.

A division bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee, that ordered the probe, also gave a final opportunity to the Minister to file the counter affidavit with supporting documents. The bench was passing further interim orders on the PIL petitions from Arappor Iyakkam, an NGO, and R S Bharathi, DMK organising secretary.

According to the petitioner, Velumani had indulged in brazen abuse of power, favouritism and gross breach of trust in the performance of his public and official duty. The matter stands adjourned till November 1.