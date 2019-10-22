Home Cities Chennai

Lots of choice if you want to buy a house in Chennai

S Sridharan, chairman of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India, Tamil Nadu, said the unsold inventory in Tamil Nadu was coming down.

Published: 22nd October 2019 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai has 32 per cent of unsold inventory of homes, which are ready to move in, giving aspiring homeowners plenty of choice this festival season, according to Anarock Property consultants.

Stating that over 81,300 unsold homes are ready for possession in the top seven Indian cities -- Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata -- this festival season, Anarock says that of the 31,380 unsold units in Chennai (as of September 2019), 32 per cent or approximately 10,164 unites are ready-to-move-in.

These unsold ready-to-move-in flats are exactly what the buyer is looking at right now, according to Builders Association of India Chairman (Southern centre) S Rama Prabhu.

Rama Prabhu told Express that the unsold inventory is attractive as it doesn't attract Goods and Service Tax (GST). He said that people are worried about the delay in completing ongoing projects so they are preferring ready-to-move-in flats. The number of unsold ready-to-move-in flats are likely to dwindle during the festival season, he opined.

S Sridharan, chairman of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India, Tamil Nadu, told Express that the unsold inventory in Tamil Nadu was coming down. "The mantra is right price, right size and right location," he said, adding that developers were now going in for plots which were less than 1500sqft. "Anything above 1500sqft is difficult to sell," he said.

Anuj Puri, chairman of Anarock Property Consultants, said the data of current ready unsold inventory across top seven cities revealed that the maximum ready stock was in the affordable segment (priced at `40 lakh) followed by mid-segment homes. The luxury segments had the least ready stock.

Nearly 20 per cent of around 16,290 ready unsold units in the seven cities were priced between Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore, he said. The prominent micro-markets with generous ready unsold stock in Chennai were Iyyappanthangal, OMR and Perambur with around 4,450 unsold ready units.

Key Chennai micro-markets

The prominent micro-markets with generous ready unsold stock in Chennai were Iyyappanthangal, OMR and Perambur with around 4,450 unsold ready units.

32% unsold units ready to move in

31,380 unsold units in Chennai as of Sept 2019. Of this, 10,164 are ready to move in

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai houses Chennai real estate
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rains lashed Dharwad (Photo | EPS)
Heavy rains lash Karnataka once again
Actor and politician Suresh Gopi. (Photo | EPS)
Suresh Gopi praises youngsters for coming out to vote despite heavy downpour in Kerala
Gallery
'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal finally tied the knot with girlfriend Xisca Perello in a lavish wedding. (Photo | Rafa Nadal Foundation)
Rafael Nadal ties the knot with girlfriend Xisca Perello at a Spanish fortress
Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Kumari Selja shows a victory sign after casting her vote during Haryana Assembly elections in Hisar on 21 October 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Haryana elections: From tractors to cycles, politicians arrive in style to cast their votes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp