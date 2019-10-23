Perumbakkam open drains pose grave threat to kids

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Most of the stormwater drains around the tenements in Perumbakkam pose a grave danger as they are left open. The children are more vulnerable as play in the area and peak go dangerously close to the open drains.

Jayashree, who was recently relocated, said her son always plays out in the open. “Most children play in the open and despite warnings go near the stormwater drains,’’ she said.

When Express visited Perumbakkam where residents from Pallavan Nagar and Kakkan Nagar were re-located just two weeks ago, the lids of stormwater drains at about 20 places were found missing. Besides, due to lack of garbage bins, waste is lying scattered.

The stormwater drains are littered with plastic food packets, rotten food, clothes, etc. This could lead to blockage of water flow and cause flooding since the monsoon has already set in. The tenements in Perumbakkam is in low-lying areas. Thus, a proper drainage network is required to avoid flooding.

The rain water harvesting structures are also damaged. As a result, water goes waste. Officials said they would send engineers to close the drains.