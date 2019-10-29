Home Cities Chennai

Less waste, but no let up for conservancy workers

The city Corporation collected a total of 22.58 tonnes of cracker waste on Saturday and Sunday across all 15 zones, of which the day of Deepavali accounted for 21.9 tonnes.

Published: 29th October 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Residents of Anna Nagar West bursting crackers on Sunday.

By OMJASVIN M D & NIRUPAMA VISWANATHAN
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city Corporation collected a total of 22.58 tonnes of cracker waste on Saturday and Sunday across all 15 zones, of which the day of Deepavali accounted for 21.9 tonnes. Last year, the Corporation collected a total of 64.5 tonnes over three days. In 2017, it collected around 80 tonnes of cracker waste at the end of festivities. Even though there was less waste, the 19, 585 sanitary workers deployed on rotation basis had their task cut out. 

A worker cleaning the streets at Mogappair East on Monday |  DEBADATTA MALLICK

Srinivasan, a sanitary worker in Old Washermenpet, normally starts at 8 am to clean streets and gets it done by 10 am. However,  on Monday, he started at 5 am and went on till 1 pm. ‘’I made at least 20 trips from the streets back to the resource recovery centre (where the collected waste is dumped) covering about 15 km” said Srinivasan, who pulls his heavy tricycle with punctured tyres. Conforming to TNPCB guidelines, the cracker waste is sent to the hazardous waste disposal facility near Gummidipoondi. Many sanitary workers in Mambalam, T Nagar, Parry’s and Tondiarpet were seen working without safety gear. 

A sanitary worker from Neelankarai said, “I worked till 1:30 pm yesterday. When my husband and children were praying at home in the morning, I was here collecting waste.” Rain on Sunday night made matters worse. The waste went into drains and manholes too. “The silver chemical pollutants take a hard scrub to leave our body. The low quality polythene gloves tears and with the scrub broom, it’s hard to push the wet paper waste aside,’’ said Shantha G, a contract worker. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
water scarcity Chennai Corporation
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Operations are underway to rescue 2-year-old Sujith stuck in a borewell. (Photo | EPS)
Save Sujith: On Day 4, here's what is being done
The 12 firemen who have been selected for going down the hole being drilled adjacent to the borewell in which Sujith is stuck. (Photo | EPS)
From Ground Zero: All that is being done to save Sujith
Gallery
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
Gladiator (2000): The Roman epic drama sheds light on General Maximus played by Russel Crow. But not many know that Commodus, who was made co-emperor by his father Marcus, was portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix. ( Photo | IMDB )
Happy Birthday Joaquin Phoenix: Did you know the 'Joker' star also acted in 'Gladiator'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp