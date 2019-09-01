Vinayakar Chathurthi: 10,000 cops for bandobust in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai police have made elaborate security arrangements for the week-long Vinayakar Chathurthi festival beginning Monday.

About 10,000 police personnel and home guards will be deployed across the city under Assistant Commissioners, 12 Deputy Commissioners, six Joint Commissioners and three Additional Commissioners will be on bandobust duty in the city, a release said.

Police have granted permission to install 2,600 idols at various places in the city by organisations. The number is 100 idols less compared to last year.

This year, police had introduced a single-window system to obtain permission from various departments to erect idols.

One police personnel will be posted on guard duty for each Vinayakar idol, said police. The city police will be working with other departments such as electricity board, fire and Greater Chennai Corporation for the smooth conduct of the festival.

Police have identified sensitive areas and additional personnel will be deployed there to prevent any untoward incident.

Police have laid down strict rules and guidelines for the festival and also during the immersion of idols in the sea next weekend. Immersion of the idols will be allowed on September 5, 7 and 8 at designated places - Ramakrishnan Nagar, Ennore, two places at Tiruvottriyur and Kasimedu fishing harbour, Srinivasapuram at Foreshore Estate and Neelankarai.

“This year, we will register cases against those using cone type loudspeakers”, police sources said. The height of the idol should not exceed the permitted limit and digital banners are not allowed at the pandals. Police have imposed curbs on putting up flags, flex posters or banners of political parties.