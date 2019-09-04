Monsoon care for pets

Debaleena Ghosh By

CHENNAI : The daily seasonal showers bring with it a host of problems for our pets. Follow some basic dos and don’ts to make sure they enjoy the weather.Wet grounds lead to fungal infection in your dog’s paws and abdomen area. Dirt and dampness of the fur is like an open invitation to skin infections and parasites. Yeast infections thrive in moist conditions; mostly found in the folds of the skin, ear canals, armpits and paws. It is essential to keep your pet clean and dry especially during the rains.

Wipe your dog after an outdoor stint on wet grounds especially paws. Walking on soaked roads and grounds dampens the paws resulting in bacterial infection. Use pet wipes to clean the paws of the pet. Also, dogs with closed ears run the risk of accumulating moisture which may lead to ear infections. Wipe your dog’s ears dry after bath or after he returns home from the rains. Often the moisture that collects in closed ears wreaks havoc in the form of ear infections, hence ear wax and moisture need to be wiped off.

Warm as well as moist months of the year lead to the rise of parasites leading to tick fever. A single infected tick can cause fatality and nowadays newer drug resistant strains are being found in pets. Brush and groom him every day. Do not let him or her drink from stagnant poodle of water on streets or anywhere else as these are hotbeds of all kinds of germs.

Use natural remedies like apple cider vinegar, tea tree oil, diatomaceous earth, neem oil to repel ticks and fleas and mites. Anti-tick collars and regular grooming are a great preventive technique. Bathe your dog with a good anti-fungal shampoo to avoid ticks and rashes. Keep your dog’s sleeping area free of mosquitoes, fleas, ticks and bugs as these can lead to tick fever and other monsoon diseases. You can also opt for dry shampoos. Groom and brush him daily to keep him clean. Visit your vet at the first sign of lethargy, reluctance to eat and general inactivity.

Rains tend to come in the way of your dog’s usual exercise regimen. In case the walks have reduced in the wake of frequent downpour, feed your dog accordingly, to match the level of its activity. Else you may end up with an overweight pooch. Think of some indoor exercise ideas – this can compensate for the lack of long walks. You can also offer your dog chew toys for it to be healthily engaged and not displace pent up energy in destructive forms.

Do not neglect their food habit. A fibre rich meal will work wonders for healthy digestion and bowel movement in the absence of longer walks and outdoor play. A perfect concoction of proteins, vitamins and calcium will help to keep your dog active and healthy. Give them hygienically prepared home-cooked wet food to meet their moisture requirement. Give your dog boiled water to help avoid all sorts of tummy issues.

Make a ‘safe place’ for your dog to help his rain and thunder anxiety issues. The sound of thunder may be stressful for your pet. Thunderstorms can cause feelings of fear and anxiety in the dog. Create a safe place for your dog where he can go to if he is frightened. For example, leave a bedroom door open if he likes to sneak under the bed. Some dogs may howl/bark a lot in such scary situations.

The author is a former senior corporate executive actively involved in rescues, rehabilitation and re-homing of dogs.

