Corpn frames rules for digital banners ahead of end of ban

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While the Madras High Court-imposed interim ban on erection of digital banners and hoardings across the state is still in force, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has fixed rules and regulations for erecting digital banners, which should be followed after the ban ends.

According to a release, if the rules are violated, the violators will be booked under section 326 (I) of the Chennai Corporation Municipal Act 1919. Also, they will have to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 for every banner erected or face imprisonment for one year. 

Rules prescribed by GCC
Two days before erecting a hoarding, those concerned must submit a picture of the hoarding and get a no-objection certificate from the police station concerned. Also, a fee of Rs 200 along with a deposit of Rs 50 should be paid to the Corporation in the form of demand draft in the name of the Corporation Commissioner. 

According to the width of the road, only banners of a particular size can be erected. Also, hoardings can be erected either along the centre median or on the platform. In case of platforms less than 10 ft in width, permission will not be granted to erect banners. 

To keep a check on the number of banners erected in public places, digital banners cannot be erected in a 100-metre distance of schools, religious buildings, hospitals, sculptures, statues, tourist spots and road junctions. 

Importantly, all details on the printer of the banner, date of permission given, permission number, width and height of banner, and duration of installation must be printed in the bottom of the hoarding. If such details aren’t mentioned, licence of the printing press will be cancelled.

Also, if banners more than the prescribed number are erected, they will be taken down by the Corporation. After the duration of permission given ends, all banners must be removed without causing nuisance to the public. 

Furthermore, only the printing presses registered with the Corporation and carrying valid licence can operate.

