How to live a zero-waste life

CHENNAI: How to make the best out of waste? What are the sustainable ways to use natural resources? How to get used to eco-friendly options? Amethyst and Bare Necessities, a Bengaluru-based start-up will be holding a workshop on how to move towards a sustainable life through quick solutions, and discussions on zero-waste design.

The event will be hosted by the Bengaluru-based start-up’s sustainability consultant Tim de Riddler. He will be addressing topics around the current waste crisis, the idea of systems thinking and circular economy concerning consumption and production. It will be a collaborative experience with discussions on both the causes and solutions to this worldwide dilemma that we now find ourselves in. “This is an opportunity to engage, learn and share your thoughts on how we produce, consume and waste products today, and discuss how we can work together to find sustainable solutions. It will also be a hands-on experience. I will bring a few organic products from the shop and talk on how they can be used to reduce plastic usage. I’m open to taking suggestions from the audience as well,” said Tim who has been conducting workshops across the country for more than a year. He has worked in numerous countries and locations to develop insights at ground level.

He focuses on the current situation of India, how cities are coping after the ban of single-use plastic and works on product solutions for different problems. He’s visiting cafes, schools and organisations to address this issue and thereby bringing about a larger change. This is the third workshop in the city. “I help manufacturers with the way they design organic alternatives that can compost easily. We’ve come up with solutions like metal straws, tooth brushes made of bamboo and kitchen scrubs which are used in every day life. We’re currently looking for coconut vendors for our Last Straw Project to come up with leafy straws. Some people are contemplating how effective these options could be. We’re trying to make them as user-friendly as possible. It’s going to be an interactive session and not a lecture,” he said.

The workshop will be held at Amethyst, The Folly on September 6 at 6.30 pm.