Home Cities Chennai

Now, L&O officers can also levy spot fines on motorists

The City police has already received 350 e-challan machines, which were distributed among 200 sub-inspectors and inspectors attached to the traffic wing.

Published: 06th September 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic, traffic police, traffic rules, traffic fine

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai city police will soon have more manpower in penalising motorists for traffic violations. A government order issued on Thursday empowered officers in the rank of special sub-inspectors and above, in the Law and Order wing of the city police, also, to collect spot fines.

So far, traffic police and transport officials were authorised to collect spot fine for traffic violations. The order enabled the city police to deploy more policemen on the roads to check violators. Outside Chennai, the new GO has empowered SSIs in Law and Order wings to collect fines, while so far only SI rank officers collected the same.

“Chennai city will get around 350 SSIs who will be empowered to issue challan to motorists. Engaging these officers will now help the police to enforce the traffic rules among the motorists,” said A Arun, Additional Commissioner of Police, Chennai.

The City police has already received 350 e-challan machines, which were distributed among 200 sub-inspectors and inspectors attached to the traffic wing. “Since we have greater reserve personnel, all the e-challan machines will be put into use,” added Arun.

Besides, the government also authorised transport officials in the rank of motor vehicle inspectors (grade II) and above, to collect spot fine for traffic related offences. The GO was issued in the backdrop of a HC order.

However, the government clarified that at RTO check posts at inter-state borders, only motor vehicle inspectors (non-technical) are allowed to collect penalties. The police will not be allowed to collect spot fines at RTO check posts as the transport department has fee collection centres there.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Traffic violations Chennai City Police road safety Motor Vehicles Act
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp