Now, L&O officers can also levy spot fines on motorists

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai city police will soon have more manpower in penalising motorists for traffic violations. A government order issued on Thursday empowered officers in the rank of special sub-inspectors and above, in the Law and Order wing of the city police, also, to collect spot fines.

So far, traffic police and transport officials were authorised to collect spot fine for traffic violations. The order enabled the city police to deploy more policemen on the roads to check violators. Outside Chennai, the new GO has empowered SSIs in Law and Order wings to collect fines, while so far only SI rank officers collected the same.

“Chennai city will get around 350 SSIs who will be empowered to issue challan to motorists. Engaging these officers will now help the police to enforce the traffic rules among the motorists,” said A Arun, Additional Commissioner of Police, Chennai.

The City police has already received 350 e-challan machines, which were distributed among 200 sub-inspectors and inspectors attached to the traffic wing. “Since we have greater reserve personnel, all the e-challan machines will be put into use,” added Arun.

Besides, the government also authorised transport officials in the rank of motor vehicle inspectors (grade II) and above, to collect spot fine for traffic related offences. The GO was issued in the backdrop of a HC order.

However, the government clarified that at RTO check posts at inter-state borders, only motor vehicle inspectors (non-technical) are allowed to collect penalties. The police will not be allowed to collect spot fines at RTO check posts as the transport department has fee collection centres there.