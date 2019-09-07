Home Cities Chennai

Calling Chennai cyclists to curb bone marrow cancers

 Chennai cyclists, ahoy! One of the largest paid cycling events held in the city, Datri Gift a Cycle to Gift a Life 2019, will be held on Sunday at 4 am.

Published: 07th September 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

The route is from Taramani to Mamallapuram and back

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai cyclists, ahoy! One of the largest paid cycling events held in the city, Datri Gift a Cycle to Gift a Life 2019, will be held on Sunday at 4 am. Datri, a stem cell donors registry, has been conducting the cycling event every September from 2014 to mark World Marrow Donor Day, where cyclists participate to create awareness about blood stem cell donation which can be a cure for blood cancer, thalassemia, sickle cell anaemia and other blood disorders.

“The cyclists have to pay a registration fee of Rs 600 if they have their cycle or Rs 950 if they want to rent a cycle. They will be cycling from Taramani to Mamallapuram and back, spreading awareness on stem cell donation. All the proceedings of the event will be used towards the cause. So far we have 700 registrations and there is an option of on-spot registrations too,” said Rajalakshmi Karthikeyan from Datri.

The event scaled up from 30 cyclists in 2014 to 700 cyclists who have registered this year. They witness maximum participation from the city cycling groups, corporates and colleges. The major attraction of the event this year is that eight-year-old year Abhinav G will cycle his first 100 km. His previous record was in the Asian Book of Records and Indian Book of Records for longest non-stop cycling — 81.7 km in 3 hours 32 minutes. 

The probability of finding a matched blood stem cell donor is one in 10,000 to one in two million. Every match is close to a miracle. If a match is found, that identified donor is probably the only person who can save the patient. More than one lakh patients are waiting to find their lifesavers. For details, call 9790757879

Behind stem cell donation
Datri, a stem cell donors registry, has been conducting Datri Gift a Cycle to Gift to mark World Marrow Donor Day. Blood stem cell donation which can be a cure for blood cancer, thalassemia, sickle cell anaemia and other blood disorders. The probability of finding a matched blood stem cell donor is one in 10,000 to one in two million. More than one lakh patients await their lifesavers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai cyclists bone marrow cancer
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp