Discrimination in question paper angers Stalin, Kendriya Vidyalaya says not ours

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan on Saturday clarified that none of its schools in Tamil Nadu drafted any controversial exam questions on Dalits and Muslims, a photograph of which is doing the rounds on social media.

The question paper, which went viral, had raised eyebrows for its content. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin expressed concern over the questions that were apparently asked in an examination at a school based on chapter 2 of a social science textbook titled "Diversity and Discrimination".

"I circulated the same (the image doing the rounds on social media) to all the principals of KVs of Chennai Region through WhatsApp Team of Chennai KVs and asked them to verify whether the question paper was from any of them. All the principals responded that it was not from their schools," said C Mani, Deputy Commissioner, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Chennai Region.

Mani added that even the question paper's pattern did not match that of the KVs.

Shocked and appalled to see that a Class 6 Kendriya Vidyalaya exam contains questions that propagate caste discrimination and communal division.



Those who are responsible for drafting this Question Paper must be prosecuted under appropriate provisions of law.@HRDMinistry pic.twitter.com/kddu8jdbN7 — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) 7 September 2019

One of the questions drafted in the 'paper' asked what the word 'Dalit' means. The four options for the answer given are foreigners, untouchables, the middle class, and upper class.

Another question asking what are the common stereotypes about Muslims had options such as "They don't send their girls to school; they are pure vegetarians; they do not sleep at all at the time of Roza; and all of them."

(With inputs from online desk)