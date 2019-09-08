Home Cities Chennai

Toxic gases from septic tank kills Chennai youth

The man was trying to clear a block in the septic tank when he swooned on inhaling the toxic gases and fell into the tank.
 

Published: 08th September 2019 11:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 11:43 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image of a Septic Tank.

Representational Image of a Septic Tank.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man died on Saturday when trying to clear a block in a septic tank as he swooned on inhaling toxic gases from the tank and fell into the manhole.

The tragic incident took place when M Sampath Kumar, who was celebrating his birthday, had gone to get blessing from a priest near his house at Thiruninravur around 7 pm in the evening.

A police officer privy to the case said, "The priest had casually mentioned that there was a block in the septic and that his family members could not use the toilet. Soon Sampath Kumar volunteered to clear it. Even as the priest said he had already arranged people for the work, Sampath Kumar opened the manhole and started using a stick to check the block. Suddenly he swooned and fell into the manhole."

Sampath Kumar’s friend Narendran was standing next to him and tried to hold him but in vain. The police and fire services were alerted. By the time he was rescued from the septic tank, Sampath Kumar had already succumbed, police said. Narendran, who also suffered injuries, was taken to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai for treatment.

Police said the priest, one Santhanam of Om Sakthi Nagar in Thiruninravur, was not at fault since he had told Sampath Kumar not to do the task.

Quoting the family members, police said that Sampath Kumar was eager to get his elder sister married and promised that he would take care of the expenses for the marriage. Sampath Kumar's father Munusamy runs a petty shop in Thiruvallur while his mother does odd jobs.

The family has been visiting the priest Santhanam for years and on the occasion of his birthday, Sampath Kumar had visited him, along with his friend Narendran, to take his blessings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chennai chennai septic tank
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp