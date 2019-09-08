Toxic gases from septic tank kills Chennai youth

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man died on Saturday when trying to clear a block in a septic tank as he swooned on inhaling toxic gases from the tank and fell into the manhole.

The tragic incident took place when M Sampath Kumar, who was celebrating his birthday, had gone to get blessing from a priest near his house at Thiruninravur around 7 pm in the evening.

A police officer privy to the case said, "The priest had casually mentioned that there was a block in the septic and that his family members could not use the toilet. Soon Sampath Kumar volunteered to clear it. Even as the priest said he had already arranged people for the work, Sampath Kumar opened the manhole and started using a stick to check the block. Suddenly he swooned and fell into the manhole."

Sampath Kumar’s friend Narendran was standing next to him and tried to hold him but in vain. The police and fire services were alerted. By the time he was rescued from the septic tank, Sampath Kumar had already succumbed, police said. Narendran, who also suffered injuries, was taken to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai for treatment.

Police said the priest, one Santhanam of Om Sakthi Nagar in Thiruninravur, was not at fault since he had told Sampath Kumar not to do the task.

Quoting the family members, police said that Sampath Kumar was eager to get his elder sister married and promised that he would take care of the expenses for the marriage. Sampath Kumar's father Munusamy runs a petty shop in Thiruvallur while his mother does odd jobs.

The family has been visiting the priest Santhanam for years and on the occasion of his birthday, Sampath Kumar had visited him, along with his friend Narendran, to take his blessings.