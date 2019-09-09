The new Motor Vehicles Amendment Act is not so 'fine'

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In line with the recently passed Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill, 2019, the traffic police have been levying a hefty fine on those violating the helmet rule in the city. Fines for not wearing a helmet or seat belt is Rs 1,000, drunk and driving is Rs 10,000 and driving without a license is Rs 5,000. We ask Chennaiites if this is the way to go.

Aadhithya Sharan, Entrepreneur

I think that the police force needs to efficiently and honestly implement the current fines. Increasing the fines will only lead to bad cops misusing their powers to collect more bribes under the pretence of law enforcement. The number and frequency with which checkpoints are deployed need to be regularised. When this topic is in the news there is a sudden surge in checking and then in a few weeks, we are back to square one.

Neeraj Ladia, Photographer

I believe money is the language people understand very easily. Safety is not given any heat but money is always given more value. But the government needs to make a system of no bribes because then people will pay some loose cash to the traffic officer and escape as usual. This cannot be the only way forward. There should be more awareness on every public platform and it should be a continuous dialogue and not just another campaign.

Aashish Jayaraman, Publishing manager

Increasing the fine amount or imposing new fines have brought down the violations. But this will work in the long run only if the cops implement it effectively. Even now, bribes will get the violaters out of the problem. Until people know that they cannot get away with the petty change, this rule might not work out.

Vaishnavi,Associate programme manager

This is a step in the right direction that is going to bring about a change. I drive a two-wheeler and have been noticing an increase in the number of people sporting a helmet. For instance, the Kathipara flyover has an underpass that locals use and it is rare to find a person wearing a helmet. Over the past couple of days, the situation is vice versa. It is one thing to introduce new rules and fines. Ultimately it all lies in how we enforce them.



Vijay Roshan Daga, Entrepreneur

An increase in the fines will have an impact on citizens and help reduce accidents. Driving or riding without a helmet is a serious offence and will only cause harm to the person who is doing it. The offenders will understand the importance of it only if the fines are hefty. But Rs 10,000 for a drunk driving offence might not work because often, the cops settle for a far lesser amount if the offenders negotiate with them. So, along with the increasing of fines, bribes must reduce to make this move effective.

Anju Kishore, Author

I welcome the Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill 2019 that makes all the stakeholders of the traffic system from vehicle manufacturers to road contractors to riders, responsible for a safer and stress-free flow of wheels and feet on our roads. For its success, refresher courses, stricter issuance of licences, clear and more visible signs and signals along with incorruptible execution of the law are also necessary. The monetary pinch of a higher fine on people may vary. Therefore, fines need to be complemented by black points that would affect the validity of the licence to enforce adherence to traffic rules.

Gautham Balaji, Student

Yes, it will certainly help. Initially, when the fine was just Rs 100, most people didn’t bother and were ready to pay the fine because it wasn’t a huge fine. By increasing the amount, common people are also made to understand that the issue is serious. This move ensures that more people wear helmets and obey traffic laws, especially college students because they are still dependent on their parents for money. When it was just `100, they could somehow get away with it. But, hefty fines have made people think twice before they decide to drive a two-wheeler without wearing helmets or when they are drunk.



(Inputs by KV Navya,Roshne Balasubramanian and Vaishali Vijaykumar)