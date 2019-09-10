Couple held for dubious death of child at Puzhal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A couple were detained in connection with the death of a three-year-old child at Puzhal on Monday. Police said Bhavani (21) and her second husband Asif (24) brought Yazhni, Bhavni’s child from her first marriage, on Sunday night to a private hospital in Red Hills, claiming that she was unwell. But doctors declared that the child was already dead.

There were injury marks on the girl and hence, based on a complaint lodged by Ramesh (24), Bhavani’s first husband, the Puzhal police have registered a case and detained the couple. They have sent the body for autopsy. Further investigations are on.