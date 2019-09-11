Colorectal cancer, not an old man’s disease

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cancer that affects the large intestine (colon) and rectum (back passage) is called colorectal cancer. It is the fifth-leading cause of death from cancer in India. Although compared to the western world we have a lower incidence of colorectal cancer, our patients report late with advanced disease.

Symptoms

Early stage colorectal cancer has no symptoms and is detected during routine screening. The most common symptom of colorectal cancer is a change in bowel habits. Other symptoms of colorectal cancer include having alternate diarrhoea or constipation, feeling that your bowel does not empty completely, finding blood in your stool, frequently having gas, pains or cramps, or feeling full or bloated, losing weight with no known reason, fatigue, generalised weakness and anaemia, presence of perianal pain and swelling. If you come across any of these symptoms, meet a doctor.

Risk factors

Family history: Kith and kin of a person with a history of colorectal cancer are more likely to develop the disease. If several close relatives have a history of colorectal cancer, the risk is even greater. This is because of genetic alteration.

Environmental factors: Diet and lifestyle also cause cancer. Increase in consumption of fatty foods, red meat and sugar, and decreased consumption of garlic, pulses and non-starchy vegetables are other causes. Patients with a long history of constipation are also at risk.Colorectal cancer is more likely to occur in obese people.More than 90 per cent of people with this disease are diagnosed after age 50. But nowadays, the cancer develops aggressively in youngsters, too. There is an increased risk in people who are chain smokers and regular consumers of alcohol.

Screening

Early stage colorectal cancer is present without any symptoms. Often, colorectal cancer arises from pre-existing polyps, which are non-cancerous. This polyp exists in the colon for many years before they turn to cancer. Thus, if you develop colonic polyp and they are removed early, it decreases the risk for development of cancer. Even if the polyp turns into cancer, if diagnosed early, it is curable through keyhole surgery.

Check-up

One should do a colonoscopy every five years from the age of 50. This will reduce the risk of colorectal cancer. But, if there is family history, one should start getting checked from the age of 40 years or ten years before they reach the age of their family member who developed cancer. Unfortunately, in India, less than 5 per cent of adults are screened for colorectal cancer.

Treatment

Colorectal cancer is treatable if managed properly. Polyp can be cured with colonoscopy without any surgery.Early stage cancer can be cured with keyhole surgery. Metastatic disease with spread to the liver can be managed with medicines and keyhole surgery.

Prevention

Having a healthy, high fibre diet, doing regular exercise and having regular screening for cancer can keep you away from colorectal cancer.