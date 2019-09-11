Gang hacks 40-year-old to death

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old man was hacked to death by a five-member gang at Villivakkam on Tuesday. The deceased Bhaskaran was the prime accused in the murder of railway union leader J K Puthiyavan in February last year and used to work as a car driver for him. He was recently released on bail, police said.



“The incident occurred around 12.30 am when Bhaskaran was returning home from work by walk. A five-member gang surrounded him near his house at Balaramapuram and attacked him with pepper spray. Then they hacked him,” a police officer said.

Bhaskaran died on the spot. Villivakkam police sent the body to KMC Hospital for post-mortem.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that Bhaskaran had allegedly threatened to murder Puthiyavan’s wife and brother Subash if they did not return the `5 lakh he had given to Puthiyavan to get a job for his brother in railways,” said a police officer. Subash is stated to be absconding. CCTV footage has been retrieved from the locality and investigation is on, police said.