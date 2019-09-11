Home Cities Chennai

Odorous herb, a useful drug for menstrual disorders

By Ganesh Babu NM
CHENNAI: Oligomenorrhea is a menstruation disorder described as infrequent menstruation. In general, less than nine menstruation cycles per year is considered as oligomenorrheic condition. The reasons for this condition is said to be either eating disorders or excess activities/exercises. This condition brings danger in the long run and can even prevent pregnancy.

Ruta graveolens L. belonging to the family Rutaceae (Curry-leaf family) is considered as the best drug for emmenagogue. Emmenagogue means the drug that stimulates/regulates menstrual flow during oligomenorrheic condition. It is popularly known as Common Rue/strong smelling Rue in the global trade; Sitaba in Sanskrit; Aruta in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. In Kannada, it is known as Nagadaali, meaning repellent of snake. It is a very pungently odorous herb. It grows up to 75 cm tall. Leaves are compound, 2.5-8 cm long; pinnatisect, divided into several segments and these segments in turn are sub-divided into many leaflets; leaf-stalk c 3 cm long; pinnules/leaflets 0.5 to 1.5 cm long and 0.2 to 0.4 cm broad, bluish-green in colour, obovate or elliptic, base obtuse, apex acute or obtuse, margins entire or obscurely crenate. Inflorescences are lateral Cymes, many-flowered, 5 to 10 cm across. Flowers c 1 cm across, yellow. Petals are fringed. Fruits are Capsules, c 1 cm across, 4-5-lobed. Seeds are 1-2 per locule/lobe, c 2 mm across, brown, angled.

Leaf-juice is administered orally to treat fever and epilepsy. Leaves are reported to be used for indigestion, fever, hysteria. Leaf-juice is also used as an antidote for poisonous bites and nervine tonic.
The Common Rue is considered a boon for butterfly lovers. Introducing this host plant species in the garden will invite bunches of Giant Swallowtail (Papilio cresphontes), Black Swallowtail (Papilio polyxenes) and Anise Swallowtail (Papilio zelizicaon).

This information is a general guide. All medications should be taken on doctor’s advice.

