Home Cities Chennai

After seven years, MTC buses ply on original routes in Chennai's Anna Salai

A total of 52 routes operated by MTC has started running as per its original routes after two-way traffic system restored in the road on completion of Metrorail work.

Published: 12th September 2019 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 01:04 AM   |  A+A-

Anna Salai

Anna Salai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a relief to MTC bus passengers, MTC buses from Wednesday started plying on both directions in Chennai's famed arterial road, Anna Salai. This is after a seven years gap since the traffic flow in the portion of the road between LIC and Anand theatre bus stops was made one-way in 2012 for Metrorail construction.

This means a total of 2,963 trips the MTC buses will make every day on the Anna Salai as per their original routes.

“About 256 buses (in 52 routes) are operated via Anna Salai. All the buses being restored to the older routes,” said a senior official from MTC.

In March 2012, to facilitate Metrorail construction the traffic on the six-lane road was made as one way between LIC and Anand theatre bus stops. To divert the traffic, West Cott road - White road up to Anna Salai portion was also converted as one way traffic. Since then the MTC buses were diverted via General Patters road and White roads. Similarly, buses from Royapettah tower clock also diverted via Whites
road.

With the restoration of the MTC buses to their original routes, this Anna Salai stretch, one of the top business hubs in the city, will get bus connectivity to different parts of the city. With the Metrorail
too now operating services between AG-DMS and Washermenpet along this road, it is expected to make public transport much easier for people commuting to work.

D Raman, a regular commuter from Broadway said the restoration will enable the bus services to Anand theatre bus stop from where can easily access British Council and Devaneya Pavanar libraries. “So far
I got down at whites road and take a long walk to enter the library," he said.

The move expected to provide huge relief for bus commuters from the usual trafffic pile up at GP road junction during peak hours.


 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai MTC Buses Mount Road Anna Salai Chennai MTC MTC bus Anna Salai
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp