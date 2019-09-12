Home Cities Chennai

‘Better feeder services have led to rise in Metro users’

Due to increased frequency of trains and better last mile connectivity, patronage of Metro rail is on the rise, statistics show.

Published: 12th September 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Metro

Image of Chennai metro used for representational purpose (File Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Due to increased frequency of trains and better last-mile connectivity, patronage of Metro rail is on the rise, statistics show.

In August alone, nearly 30 lakh passengers travelled by Metro. A release said more than one lakh passengers used the services on 19 days in August. It also said that from the beginning of this year till August, nearly two crore passengers travelled by Metro rail in Chennai. August 30 saw the highest footfall of 1.3 lakh passengers. 

Officials said various modes of transport for last mile connectivity is one of the major reasons for the increase in passenger number. Recently, frequency of trains was also increased during office hours. 
From Washermanpet to Airport, via LIC, there is a train every five minutes against the earlier seven minutes. From Chennai Central to St Thomas Mount and inter-corridor from Chennai Central to Airport, trains are available every 10 minutes, while it was 14 minutes earlier.

Cabs provided by Metro rail currently operate from six stations namely Chennai Central, Government Estate, LIC, Thousand Lights, AG-DMS and Nandanam. Passengers can get dropped within six to eight km from any of these stations. “If I get down at Teynampet Metro station, I can get these services to reach home at Mandaveli for just `10. This is very useful,” Anand Raj, a frequent commuter, said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chennai metro
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp