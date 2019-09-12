Home Cities Chennai

Chennai woman run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her

The police said, Subashri (23) a resident of Chennai was travelling at the Pallavaram - Thoraipakkam radial road at Pallikaranai near the Kamatchi hospital.

Published: 12th September 2019 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

Subashri

Subashri

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old woman died after a wedding banner of an AIADMK fuctionary's son placed at the center median at 200 feet road in Pallikaranai fell over her and was immediately run over by a water tanker lorry that was behind her vehicle on Thursday afternoon.

The police said, Subashri (23) a resident of Chennai was travelling on the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam radial road (200 feet road) at Pallikaranai near the Kamatchi hospital.

“Subashri was riding her two-wheeler towards the room when the banner placed at the center median fell over her. She skidded and fell on the road. Instantly, a water tanker lorry plying behind her ran over her, crushing her to death,” said a police officer.

The passers-by informed the police and her body was sent to the Chromepet Government Hospital for post mortem.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Subashri was a B.Tech graduate and was returning home after writing the IELTS exam.

Meanwhile, within 30 minutes after the accident, the banners from the entire stretch were removed by the AIADMK functionaries.

The Mount Traffic Investigation police has registered a case and further investigations are on. Police have arrested the water lorry driver Manoj for rash driving.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chennai Chennai accidents Chennai road accidents AIADMK AIADMK banner
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp