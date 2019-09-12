Chennai woman run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old woman died after a wedding banner of an AIADMK fuctionary's son placed at the center median at 200 feet road in Pallikaranai fell over her and was immediately run over by a water tanker lorry that was behind her vehicle on Thursday afternoon.

The police said, Subashri (23) a resident of Chennai was travelling on the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam radial road (200 feet road) at Pallikaranai near the Kamatchi hospital.

“Subashri was riding her two-wheeler towards the room when the banner placed at the center median fell over her. She skidded and fell on the road. Instantly, a water tanker lorry plying behind her ran over her, crushing her to death,” said a police officer.

The passers-by informed the police and her body was sent to the Chromepet Government Hospital for post mortem.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Subashri was a B.Tech graduate and was returning home after writing the IELTS exam.

Meanwhile, within 30 minutes after the accident, the banners from the entire stretch were removed by the AIADMK functionaries.

The Mount Traffic Investigation police has registered a case and further investigations are on. Police have arrested the water lorry driver Manoj for rash driving.