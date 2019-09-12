Home Cities Chennai

Human rights panel finds 91 prisoners with broken bones in Chennai prison

National human rights commission has ordered Rs 3 lakh compensation to one such victim and initiate criminal action on responsible officers.

Published: 12th September 2019 11:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 11:42 PM   |  A+A-

Puzhal prison

Puzhal prison

CHENNAI: A total of 91 prisoners had broken bones when the National Human Rights Commission had conducted a spot inquiry at Puzhal Jail.

Jyotika Kalra, a member of the NHRC, said this when she was heading a bench of the commission in an open hearing camp in Chennai on Thursday on atrocities against Schedule Castes and Schedules Tribes.

Majority of them had grievous injuries resulting from custodial torture. Kalra said that such violation of human rights by police is equal to "State-funded terrorism." The time period during which the inquiry was conducted is however unclear.

She was hearing a case filed by one S Sundaravelu of Thiruvallur district, who alleged that the police, in 2017, had broken his legs, asked him to drink urine and eat human excreta. According to the proceedings, the complainant had to spend Rs 1 lakh for his treatment after coming out of jail.

A spot inquiry conducted by the commission, however, did not corroborate the police's defence which denied these allegations.

At the time of arrest, no injuries were found on Sundaravelu, the bench observed adding that a later medical examination revealed fractures on both knees.

What shocked the commission members was that 91 prisoners were found to have suffered similar fracture injuries.

The commission has directed the police to offer a compensation of Rs 3 lakhs to Sundaravelu and asked them to initiate criminal action on police officials responsible for the atrocity.

In response, a senior police official had asked the bench if it would recommend departmental action alone, for which the judge said that causing any grievous injury should be treated as a crime.

Kalra said that police had similarly brutalised many among the 91, simply to incapacitate them from committing any future crime, as opposed to reforming them. The justice has directed the Tamil Nadu police to conduct a State-wide inquiry across all jails and submit a report to the commission in two months.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NHRC chennai prison atrocities Puzhal Jail
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp