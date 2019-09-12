Motorists give thumbs up to two-way Anna Salai 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Motorists are happy about Anna Salai being made two way after seven years. The stretch from Anna Statue till Thousand Lights has been made two way on a trial basis by the Chennai Traffic police after the Chennai Metro rail completed its work and handed it over to the police.

Two-way traffic near LIC

building at Mount Road on

Wednesday | P Jawahar

“There was no confusion on the first trial run and many motorists had given a positive feedback. We wanted to collect feedback from the public, vendors, autorickshaw drivers and bus drivers who use the road frequently,” said Dr K Ejilearassane, Joint Commissioner of Police (South Zone, Traffic), Chennai.

At around 6am on Wednesday morning, after a puja, the traffic police opened the barricades of the Anna Salai stretch with the signboards showing that it has been made two way.

Traffic personnel placed at the road junctions at General Patters road and Whites road, guided motorists through the Anna Salai stretch. “A few motorists were not aware of the stretch being made two way and used the GP Road as usual. Once they saw the traffic personnel waving them towards Anna Salai, they enquired about when the road was made two way and conveyed their pleasure,” said a police personnel.

“I have lived in Chennai all my life and it seems like a long time since the road was made one way for the metro work. It is really nice to go through the Anna Salai road, especially crossing through LIC and Thousand Lights. It will always be nostalgic. I almost forgot how the view looked riding on the other side,” said Purushothanam, an autorickshaw driver from Perungudi.

A police personnel said, “At every juncture, some motorists used to stop and ask if they can turn right at Spencers or if they can make a U-turn, as they were scared of paying the newly revised fine.” Whites road from Royapettah Tower Clock will be made two way. Vehicles plying from Whites Road to Smith road, now can take a right turn at Spencers Plaza. Vehicles plying from Anna Statue towards Anna flyover, now can pass through LIC, TVS and Thousand Lights.

The trial run will be over by Thursday and the Chennai Traffic police will announce a date for reopening the entire stretch permanently, after discussion with the metro rail and corporation.