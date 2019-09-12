Home Cities Chennai

Warm meals with warm smiles

After her stint as an air hostess, and in public relations, Shilpam Rathore found her calling in providing daily food for the needy

Published: 12th September 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

Shilpam Rathore

Shilpam Rathore. (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the last four years, Shilpam Rathore has been distributing meals to hospital patients and their attendants through her NGO, the Aranya Foundation. The NGO distributes 300 meals a day at the Outpatient Departments (OPD) in two hospitals in Chennai and one in New Delhi. Thus far, she has distributed 1,75,000 meals to the needy. She talks to CE about Aranya, and her views on charity.

What led to the formation of the Aranya Foundation?
It was a foggy night in December 2015, and I was returning from a wedding in New Delhi. I saw a woman cooking for her sick child on a footpath outside the All India Institute of Medial Sciences (AIIMS). My house was just 200 yards away, so I quickly cooked khichdi for her and when I spoke to her, I found out that there are hundreds like her who come from other cities. 
I was moved listening to their stories, and decided to help them out in any way I could — if not through shelter, then at least by giving them food.

How has the foundation grown over the years?
Initially, I used to buy rotis and make a curry at home. My husband funded the entire thing. So, both my kids had to give up on their outings and adjust till things settled. Slowly, word spread and more funding came in. We started giving 100 meals a day for OPD patients at AIIMS. By March 2016, we were registered as the Aranya Foundation.

What’s the meaning behind the name ‘Aranya Foundation’?
The foundation is named after my children. When I started the NGO, my son was 12 years old and my daughter was 16 at that time. They had agreed to go without outside food for a month as we needed funds to prepare the food. Like any mother, I love my children very much, and so I decided to club their names — Arnav and Enya — to form the word Aranya. It also means respite.

When did you bring Aranya to Chennai?
In 2016, we moved to Chennai, and I decided to implement something similar here. It took me about six months to zero in on which demographic needed our help. In April 2017, we started distributing 100 meals daily at the Government Ophthalmic Hospital in Egmore. We give them different meals everyday — idlis, dosas and pongal to pulao. I am particular about the food being warm, just like how it is at home. Although we have shifted sights to Chennai, we are continuing operations at AIIMS side-by-side. Three weeks back, we began distributing 100-120 meals daily at the Adyar Cancer Institute. They already have a kitchen, so we are sponsoring the meals.

Does the Foundation hold any fundraisers?
We host an annual fundraiser. In 2017, we roped in Nizami Bandhu, a renowned Indian musical group, who flew down to the city for the first time. This year, we held our fundraiser on August 28, featuring the Warsi Brothers from Hyderabad.

What were you doing before you began Aranya?
I worked as an air hostess with Cathay Pacific from 1994 to 1998. As my husband works in the police department, I was constantly shifting homes. We were posted in places like Europe, Salem, Madurai, and Tuticorin. I was running a public relations company for charity for some time. As Paulo Coelho says in The Alchemist, ‘You need to go all around the world to find home is only here.’

How do you unwind?
I love listening to music and reading books. I love spending time with my children and try to be free to spend time with them. They are my number one priority. Also, I like to travel and explore different cultures — I am fascinated with Japanese and Korean cultures. 

How are you at work vs at home?
At work, I am an extension of the person I am at home. My work is driven by what a person should be. Working for people depends on your value system. Therefore, I truly believe in charity begins at home.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aranya Foundation
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp