Woman employee of automobile sales group kills self in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 49-year-old senior woman employee of a leading automobile sales group here committed suicide at her house, allegedly over family issues, police said on Thursday.

The victim worked as Joint Managing Director of the group dealing with the sales of a popular four-wheeler brand, they said adding she was found hanging at her residence by a domestic aide this morning.

"No suicide note has been found so far. We suspect family issues (as the reason) for her suicide," a police official dealing with the case said. A thorough probe was on, he said.