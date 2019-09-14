Eat healthy, do yoga and meditation for better living: CM Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: ‘’Our tongues have become slaves to foreign foods which has caused health problems at a young age. It is important to eat healthy organic food and practice yoga and meditation for a healthy life, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday.



He was speaking at the inauguration of a three-day ‘Madrasapattinam Fest: Back to Roots’, organised by the government, to help the livelihood of street vendors and promote ancient recipes and cuisines of Tamil Nadu.

“Our ancestors never had health problems as much as the present generation because they had organic food such as Kambu, Solam, Kezhvaragu, and Kuthiraivali,’’ he said pointing out that ancient food varieties of the state have to be revived.

The fest at Islands Grounds, has more than a hundred stalls with organic food items made mostly by women self help groups from across the State. Deputy CM O Panneerselvam said a diseaseless society is important for a country’s growth. ‘’People should avoid junk food like pizza, burger, oily foods and artificial drinks,’’ he said. ‘’The festival was introduced to spread awareness about good food practices in the country,’’ he said.

After inaugurating the event, the Chief Minister inspected various stalls and tasted the food. Later, he participated in an awareness rally on rain water harvesting, less plastic use and prevention of dengue organised by Greater Chennai Corporation and Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board. About thousand school children participated in the rally. Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar, Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar were among those who attended the event.