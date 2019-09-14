Home Cities Chennai

Entrepreneurs display culinary skills at Madrasapattinam fest

The fest, organized by the state government threw the floor open for small scale women entrepreneurs to showcase their culinary skills.

By Express News Service
CHENNAI: From Kezhvaragu Vadais to Karpuravalli Dosais, the hundred-plus stalls set up at Island Grounds as part of Madrasapattinam food festival was decorated with organic food recipes and traditional viands.
 
The fest, organized by the state government, also threw the floor open for small scale women entrepreneurs to showcase their culinary skills. Speaking to Express, J Rubitha, an SHG member from Thiruvottriyur said it only takes upto Rs. 10,000 to set up a small stall.
 
Kollu (horsegram) Dosai, Mudakathan Dosai, and Karpuravalli Dosai are some food items that she had learnt to cook.
 
While dosas are normally stuffed with oil, butter or ghee, Rubitha in a bid to spread healthy food, decided to experiment on organic ways of making dosas. ‘‘While the Madakadhan dosai is good for limbs, Karpuravalli dosai is good for cold,’’ she says.
 
In another stall, S Rani of Puthumai Pengal, a navalur based SHG,  had made Raagi Puttu, Kambu Puttu and Sigappu Arisi Puttu. ‘‘This can be easily made by everyone at home. Ragi is good for skin and in red
rice, iron content is good for women,’’ says Rani.
 
She started a shop at a cost of Rs. 50,000 with six other people. ‘‘We took a loan of Rs. 50,000 and started this one year ago. It has been an empowering journey since then,’’ she adds.
 
Women of Mathinalam SHG came up with Kezhvaragu Vadai. Explaining the process, K Sudha, SHG member said this could be an ideal replacement to the other vadais that’s sold. ‘‘Kezhvaragu does not take much oil and it helps to cure irregular periods for women,’’ said Sudha.
 
More than showcasing their culinary skills, the women felt empowered exploring organic products. ‘‘It has given us (SHG members) self-confidence to just not depend on our husbands and do something
for ourselves,’’ says SHG member Sudha.
 
‘‘Women naturally cook well but they have to know they can be entrepreneurs with their culinary skills and government is helping them with loans for SHG,’’ she adds.
