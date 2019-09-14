Home Cities Chennai

Metro Water to get 50 more sewage tankers

By March next year, Metro Water will be adding 50 more sewage disposal lorries to its fleet that will cater specially to added areas of Chennai that do not have underground sewage network.

Published: 14th September 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: By March next year, Metro Water will be adding 50 more sewage disposal lorries to its fleet that will cater specially to added areas of Chennai that do not have underground sewage network.

This step comes after many residents from the added areas, especially from OMR corridor,  raised complaints about the exorbitant rates charged by private sewage tankers. Presently, Metro Water charges Rs 650 for disposing one load of sewage while private tankers charge Rs 800- Rs 1,000.

Once operational, these tankers will deposit the collected sewage in the decanting facility of Sholinganallur, Perungudi and Nesapakkam treatment plants. Here, sewage from the underground system and sludge got by these tankers will be treated together. Currently, 82 suction and supersucker lorries of Metro Water double up as sewage disposal lorries. There are 367 tankers for collecting sewage from clogged drains and manholes.

The board which is still working on the modalities of the project has decided to employ people who worked previously as manual scavengers as drivers to run the tankers. “We will also hire one member from the families of those persons who died due to manual scavenging,” the official said.

Metro Water officials said this is only an interim measure to help residents dispose sewage at affordable rates until the underground sewage works are completed in added areas. “We are trying to streamline the system of sludge disposal for over a year now. Previous attempts to procure sewage lorries and give them to private companies on a contract basis failed as many did not come forward. But, this time the lorries will be bought and run by the board,”  said a senior official.

Residents, especially along OMR, are a frustrated lot as work on laying water and sewage connections have been going on for six years. Officials said in five to six years, all added areas will come under the underground sewage system.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Metro Water chennai
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp