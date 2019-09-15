Home Cities Chennai

Subashri's death: 4,000 banners removed after techie's death

 Following the public uproar over illegal banners installed across the city, after the death of 23-year-old techie Subashri, the city Corporation has removed 4,000 of them since Friday afternoon.

Published: 15th September 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Subashri accident

Subashri

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following the public uproar over illegal banners installed across the city, after the death of 23-year-old techie Subashri, the city Corporation has removed 4,000 of them since Friday afternoon. It has also registered 245 cases against people responsible for the same.

“There has been a joint meeting with officials of all zones in the city and we have instructed them to monitor illegal banners round-the-clock,’’ said a corporation official. “Representatives of political parties and digital printing press owners in the city, have been briefed about the illegalities of setting up banners in public places and have been made aware of its risks,’’ added the official.

Meanwhile, the citizens can now make a complaint instantly through phone if they come across illegal banners in public places, thanks to the city corporation’s special toll-free phone numbers. Additionally, with the help of city police, three patrol vehicles have been deployed to monitor illegal hoardings. Once a complaint is made, patrolling officers will go to the spot, shoot videos, and then initiate legal action.

What the Act says...
It is illegal to keep hoardings or advertisement banners in public spaces. People who violate the law will be jailed for two years or fined for `5000. Illegal printing presses will also be shut.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Subashri Illegal banners chennai
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp