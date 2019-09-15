Subashri's death: 4,000 banners removed after techie's death

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following the public uproar over illegal banners installed across the city, after the death of 23-year-old techie Subashri, the city Corporation has removed 4,000 of them since Friday afternoon. It has also registered 245 cases against people responsible for the same.

“There has been a joint meeting with officials of all zones in the city and we have instructed them to monitor illegal banners round-the-clock,’’ said a corporation official. “Representatives of political parties and digital printing press owners in the city, have been briefed about the illegalities of setting up banners in public places and have been made aware of its risks,’’ added the official.

Meanwhile, the citizens can now make a complaint instantly through phone if they come across illegal banners in public places, thanks to the city corporation’s special toll-free phone numbers. Additionally, with the help of city police, three patrol vehicles have been deployed to monitor illegal hoardings. Once a complaint is made, patrolling officers will go to the spot, shoot videos, and then initiate legal action.

What the Act says...

It is illegal to keep hoardings or advertisement banners in public spaces. People who violate the law will be jailed for two years or fined for `5000. Illegal printing presses will also be shut.