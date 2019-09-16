Home Cities Chennai

After politicos, Kollywood stars speak out against banners, cut-out culture

Published: 16th September 2019 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 09:13 AM

CHENNAI: Days after 23-year-old city techie Subashri died in a road mishap caused by a banner falling on her, Tamil film stars, including Vijay and Suriya, have joined politicians in urging their fans and followers to stop using banners and hoardings. 

In a tweet posted by Bigil producer Archana Kalpathi on Saturday, Vijay urged his fans to not put up hoardings or banners for the audio launch of the film, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday. On Friday, Suriya, in a press interaction in Hyderabad for his upcoming film, Kaappaan, insisted that it was time to put an end to cut-out culture.

He urged his fans to use that money productively, and donate it to schools. In response, certain fan associations of Suriya have promised to distribute helmets and saplings to mark the release of their favourite star’s film. A section of Ajith fans from Madurai too shared their decision to end the practice of putting up hoardings and banners.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan addressed the issue on Saturday in an episode of Bigg Boss Tamil hosted by him. He recalled an incident from 30 years ago when a fan died after falling from a 30-ft cut-out of the star. “When I went to share my condolences, and met the parents, the experience unnerved me, and that is when I decided that this practice should be condemned. Since then sometimes, they try to convince me, but I want to hear none of it,” he said.   

The actor also recalled the death of an NRI, Raghu, in 2017, after an illegal hoarding fell on him. “Some might argue that the banner was not a political one, but the moment our private matter becomes public, it becomes a political statement. It is important, not just for politicians but people too, to stop putting up personal banners and hoardings,” he said.

The impact of Subashri’s death was also felt in neighbouring Kerala, where actor Mammootty has decided not to have hoardings or banners put up for his upcoming film, Ganagandharvan, directed by Ramesh Pisharody. More stars are expected to follow suit in coming days.

TAGS
Banners in chennai Chennai banner death Subashri death Kollywood response to banners
