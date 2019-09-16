Home Cities Chennai

Attention Chennaites! For weekend fun, head to Le Royal Meridien's Food Bazar at St Thomas Mount

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: How would you like a spread comprising delicacies from different specialty restaurants of a hotel on one plate for pocket-friendly prices? Le Royal Meridien at St Thomas Mount has put together a Food Bazar featuring a variety of food from their in-house restaurants — Cilantro (multi-cuisine restaurant), Kayal (seafood restaurant), and Navaratna (traditional Indian food restaurant) — for a common buffet. The Food Bazar series commenced on Friday and will continue to be a weekend affair at the hotel.

Each restaurant has a separate counter where chefs, specialising in different cuisines, dole out recipes effortlessly. The Chinese counter serving momos and fried rice is just what the Asian heart needs. If you love all things Mediterranean, head straight to their counter serving grilled meat and burgers. Tell us if you are not burping, already! But, when biryani and south Indian curries beckon, the crowd including us go weak in our knees and tummy.

“Every restaurant has a touch to it. But if patrons have to eat at them separately then it might be expensive and not a regular affair. We wanted to offer a mix of everything so people from all walks of life can happily enjoy a hearty meal. The Food Bazar will be there every weekend with a varying menu. The footfall has been great and we’ve kept the costs economical,” said Paul Adisayaraj, F and B manager.

When CE was at the Le Royal Meridien on Friday, the poolside was decked up with a ramp for a fashion show. The theme for Friday night’s fashion show was black cocktail party dress. A live musical performance kept the audience engaged while a photo studio was busy with kids and families grabbing every possible photo-op, using a funky backdrop and props. 
 

The buffet is priced at Rs 999.

